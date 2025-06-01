From Panchayat 4 to Mandala Murders: Top 7 upcoming OTT web series

With gripping plots, beloved characters, and binge-worthy drama, these upcoming web series are sure to keep viewers hooked across genres—from crime thrillers and supernatural horror to heartwarming slice-of-life stories. Whether you're drawn to the rustic charm of Panchayat or the dark intrigue of Wednesday, these OTT releases are among the most eagerly awaited this year.

Here’s a roundup of the top 7 most-anticipated web series you shouldn’t miss:

1. Panchayat Season 4 – Amazon Prime Video

The beloved series returns to the village of Phulera with a brand-new chapter. Known for its simplicity, humor, and relatable storytelling, Panchayat has won hearts across the country. Season 4 is all set to premiere on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Criminal Justice Season 4 – JioCinema / Hotstar

Pankaj Tripathi is back in his iconic role as lawyer Madhav Mishra in this gripping legal thriller. Directed by Rohan Sippy and written by Bijesh Jayarajan and Iti Agarwal, the fourth season of Criminal Justice premieres on May 22, 2025, on JioCinema (formerly Hotstar).

3. Mandala Murders – Netflix

Vaani Kapoor makes her web series debut in this dark and intense crime drama directed by Mardaani 2 filmmaker Gopi Puthran. Also starring Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Mandala Murders is expected to release in 2025. The official release date is yet to be confirmed.

4. Stranger Things Season 5 – Netflix

The final chapter of the global cult phenomenon is almost here. With production officially wrapped, Stranger Things Season 5 is set to premiere sometime in 2025. Fans can expect an emotional, thrilling conclusion to this beloved sci-fi series.

5. Bridgerton Season 4 – Netflix

The next installment of the romantic period drama shifts focus to the bohemian second son, Benedict Bridgerton. With the team at Shondaland helming the series, Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2026. Romance, drama, and high society scandal await.

6. Mirzapur Season 4 – Amazon Prime Video

The power-packed crime saga continues with its fourth season. Featuring iconic characters like Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit, Mirzapur remains a fan favorite. While the exact release date is under wraps, reports suggest a late 2025 or early 2026 premiere.

7. Wednesday Season 2 – Netflix

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in this supernatural hit. Season 2 will stream in two parts: Part 1 premieres on August 6, 2025, followed by Part 2 on September 3, 2025. With Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar at the helm, fans can expect more mystery, mayhem, and macabre charm at Nevermore Academy.