Live
- Unai Emery ‘very happy’ with Marcus Rashford’s arrival at Aston Villa
- Congress to move no-confidence motion against Biren Singh govt in Manipur
- BSF nabs 7 Bangladeshi infiltrators, 3 Indian touts along India-Bangladesh border
- Assam has potential to become hub of tourism, investment: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Pakistan govt's claims of economic stability slammed amid rising external debts
- Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Cabinet minister's 'phone tapping' claims
- Supreme Court asks if TN Governor could simply sit over Bills passed by Assembly
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Off to a Flying Start in India as Customers Queue Up to Take Deliveries
- After chairing AI Summit together, PM Modi and Macron to give new thrust to India-France ties
- Maruti Suzuki hands over 60 Jimny vehicles to Indo-Tibetan Border Police
Just In
India vs Pakistan Cricket Documentary Now Streaming on Netflix
Watch The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan on Netflix. The 3-episode documentary revisits historic Indo-Pak cricket battles. Streaming now!
Netflix has released a new three-part documentary, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, offering an in-depth look at one of the most intense rivalries in cricket history. The documentary, directed by Stewart Sugg and Chandradev Bhagat, became available for streaming on Friday, and is expected to attract cricket enthusiasts from both nations and beyond.
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 7, 2025
Directors: Stewart Sugg, Chandradev Bhagat
Episodes: Three (approximately 36 minutes each)
Languages: Hindi, Telugu, English, Tamil
The film explores the fierce competition between India and Pakistan in cricket, a contest that extends beyond the sport. The documentary features insights from former players, including Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly, who relive key moments from their encounters on the field. The narrative focuses on how matches between the two sides have often been more than just a game, capturing the emotions of players and fans alike.
A significant portion of the documentary delves into India's tour of Pakistan in 2004, which was seen as more than just a cricket series. Dubbed the "Friendship Series," it was a diplomatic effort aimed at improving relations between the two nations. Ganguly’s remark, “Even though it was called the Friendship Tour, where is the friendship when Shoaib Akhtar is bowling at 150 kmph?” stands out as a memorable moment.
The documentary revisits how the series symbolized a temporary thaw in political tensions and how both governments used cricket as a soft power tool. Fans will get an inside look at the pressure players faced, as well as the significance of the matches in shaping the cricketing history of both nations.
While the 2004 series forms the documentary’s core, it also touches upon other defining moments, such as the first IPL season in 2008, where Indian and Pakistani players competed together, and the decline in bilateral series following the 2008 Mumbai attacks. With political tensions affecting cricketing ties, the documentary revisits a time when matches between the two sides were a regular fixture.
Though the documentary features prominent voices like Akhtar, Sehwag, Ganguly, and Ramiz Raja, some fans may be disappointed by the absence of legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Their perspectives on the rivalry could have added further depth to the storytelling.
For cricket enthusiasts, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan is a must-watch. It successfully captures the emotions, drama, and historic significance of the matches between these two cricketing powerhouses. With India and Pakistan now facing each other only in ICC tournaments, this documentary is a nostalgic journey through some of the most thrilling contests in cricket history.