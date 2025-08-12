Kingdom OTT to Stream on This OTT Platform, Vijay Deverakonda Movie Streaming Details

The theatrical run of Kingdom is nearing its end as new movies like War 2 and Coolie prepare to hit theaters soon. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Kingdom at around Rs. 53 crores, helping the producers recover nearly half of the film’s budget.

Kingdom is expected to start streaming on Netflix in Pan-Indian languages from August 28th or 29th, 2025. An official announcement about the OTT premiere is likely to be made soon by the makers and Netflix.

