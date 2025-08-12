Live
Kingdom OTT to Stream on This OTT Platform, Vijay Deverakonda Movie Streaming Details
Highlights
Kingdom starring Vijay Deverakonda is set to premiere on Netflix in Pan-Indian languages on August 28th or 29th, 2025. Get all the latest updates on the OTT release and cast details here.
The theatrical run of Kingdom is nearing its end as new movies like War 2 and Coolie prepare to hit theaters soon. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Kingdom at around Rs. 53 crores, helping the producers recover nearly half of the film’s budget.
Kingdom is expected to start streaming on Netflix in Pan-Indian languages from August 28th or 29th, 2025. An official announcement about the OTT premiere is likely to be made soon by the makers and Netflix.
Cast:
- Vijay Deverakonda as Surya alias Suri
- Satyadev as Shiva
- Venkitesh VP as Murugan
- Bhagyasri Borse as Dr. Anu
