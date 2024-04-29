‘Manjummel Boys’ Arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5th

The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, which took the box office by storm this year, is all set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar!

‘Manjummel Boys,' the record-breaking movie, is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar. While everyone expected a May 3rd release, the wait is just a little longer. Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 5th, to experience this thrilling adventure.



‘Manjummel Boys’ isn't just any movie. It's the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024, raking in over Rs. 235 crore worldwide! It's also the first Malayalam film to ever cross the Rs. 200 crore mark.



The movie received a fantastic response in Telugu, too, collecting Rs. 12 crores after its release on April 6th. The good news for Telugu viewers is that they can now watch it from the comfort of their homes alongside the Malayalam version and more on Disney + Hotstar.



‘Manjummel Boys’ is based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006. A group of friends from Kerala embark on a vacation to the Guna Caves in Tamil Nadu. But their fun takes a dangerous turn when one of them gets trapped inside a cave. The movie showcases the heart-stopping efforts of the remaining friends as they try to save him. Director Chidambaram has been praised for his exceptional direction in this survival thriller.



Disney+ Hotstar is already a popular destination for Malayalam movie lovers. Blockbusters like ‘The Recent Love,’ ‘Abraham Ozler,’ ‘Kannur Squad,’ and many more are already available on the platform. With ‘Manjummel Boys’ joining the list, Disney+ Hotstar is becoming a one-stop shop for the best in Malayalam cinema.



There was some confusion about the OTT release of ‘Manjummel Boys,’ but the wait is finally coming to an end. Disney+ Hotstar secured the rights, making it a great addition to their collection. Now, along with ‘Premalum,’ Malayalam movie fans can enjoy two of the year's biggest hits on the same platform. So, get your subscription ready and prepare to be on the edge of your seat with ‘Manjummel Boys’ on May 5th!

