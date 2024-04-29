Netflix acquires digital rights for Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ in record-breaking deal

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's much-anticipated movie "Thandel" is not only making headlines for its star-studded cast but also for securing a groundbreaking deal with the streaming giant Netflix. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

The latest buzz in the industry reveals that Netflix has shelled out a whopping Rs. 40 crores to obtain the digital streaming rights for "Thandel" across all South Indian languages as well as Hindi. This deal marks a significant milestone, setting a new record for the highest amount paid for the OTT rights to any Naga Chaitanya film to date.





Apart from the lead duo of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the movie also features Priyadarshi in a pivotal role. Produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 Pictures and presented by renowned producer Allu Arvind, "Thandel" promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience.



One of the key highlights of the film is its music, helmed by the talented composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as Rock Star DSP. With such a stellar cast and crew onboard, "Thandel" has been generating immense anticipation among movie buffs since its announcement.

The decision by Netflix to acquire the digital rights for "Thandel" underscores the streaming platform's commitment to delivering quality content to its subscribers. By securing the rights to this highly anticipated film, Netflix aims to cater to the diverse preferences of its audience across various regions.





With the stage set for its theatrical release and the digital rights already in place, "Thandel" is poised to make a significant impact in the world of cinema. As fans eagerly await its arrival on the big screen, the film continues to garner attention for its captivating storyline and star-studded cast, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.