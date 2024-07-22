Netflix to premiere docu-film on visionary director SS Rajamouli; drops trailer

SS Rajamouli, the visionary director who has elevated Telugu cinema to global acclaim, is now the subject of a highly anticipated docu-film. Renowned for his masterful direction and epic films such as “Eega,” “Baahubali” and “RRR,” Rajamouli's journey will be showcased in Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on August 2, 2024.

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for the documentary, offering viewers a glimpse into the life and career of the celebrated filmmaker. The trailer features insights from notable Telugu actors Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, as well as acclaimed producer Karan Johar and esteemed Hollywood director James Cameron. MM Keeravaani and Rama Rajamouli also appear in this Netflix original, providing further depth to Rajamouli’s story.

The docu-film promises to delve into the creative genius behind Rajamouli’s blockbuster films, highlighting his journey from a regional filmmaker to an international sensation. However, it is noteworthy that Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli will be available exclusively in English. Fans are hopeful that Netflix will consider releasing additional language versions, including Telugu, to cater to a broader audience.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, and Anupama Chopra, and directed by Raghav Khanna, the 1-hour and 14-minute documentary aims to inspire and captivate audiences by shedding light on Rajamouli’s unique storytelling prowess and his impact on global cinema.

As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build around this in-depth exploration of SS Rajamouli’s extraordinary career and his contributions to the world of filmmaking.