Priyadarshi’s Crime Thriller and Tovino Thomas’ Drama Now Streaming on Aha

Aha OTT platform brings two exciting films to its lineup, catering to Telugu and Malayalam cinema fans.

'Thappinchuku Tiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi'

Starring versatile actor Priyadarshi in the lead role, Thappinchuku Tiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi is a gripping crime thriller set against the backdrop of a bank robbery. Directed by Narayana Chinna, the film also features Niranjana Anoop and Manikandan R. Achari in crucial roles.

Priyadarshi’s natural performance and impeccable comic timing breathe life into the character, keeping viewers engaged throughout. This engaging thriller is now streaming on Aha from November 28, brought to audiences by Bhavani Media.

'Naradan'

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas’ critically acclaimed film Naradan has also made its way to Aha. Inspired by real-life events, the film portrays Tovino as Chandraprakash, a news anchor navigating the challenging world of ethical journalism amidst today’s TRP-driven media landscape.

Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film also stars Anna Ben, Sharaf U Dheen, Indrans, and Jaffar Idukki in pivotal roles. Naradan delves into the struggles of journalists, the relentless pursuit of stories, and the moral dilemmas they face. The Telugu-dubbed version of this powerful drama is streaming on Aha from November 29, also distributed by Bhavani Media.

With both these exciting films now available, Aha promises a thrilling weekend watch for audiences who enjoy impactful storytelling and stellar performances. Don’t miss out!