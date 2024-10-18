Snakes & Ladders Review: A Dark Thriller That Stumbles in Balancing Teen Adventure and Adult Deceit

Snakes & Ladders, a Tamil dark comedy series helmed by the combined vision of debut directors Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan, and Kamala Alchemis, delivers a mixed bag of thrills and tension, but struggles to maintain its tone throughout. Backed by the influential filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, this series has high expectations, especially with its promise of a unique blend of teen adventure, dark humour, and adult deceit. However, despite its ambitions, the show stumbles in striking the balance between its various elements, failing to deliver the punch it aims for.





Story: A Twist on Childhood Adventure with a Dark Undertone

At the heart of Snakes & Ladders is a group of teenagers—Gilbert aka Gilli, Bala, Santosh aka Sandy, Iraiyan aka Irai, and Raagitha aka Raagi—whose innocent mischiefs take a dark and deadly turn. Set in the fictional hill town of Rettamugadu in the mid2000s, the plot kicks off with a heist gone wrong, which soon spirals into a web of guilt, deceit, and dangerous secrets. The kids' adventure starts innocently enough but quickly escalates when a robbery leads to an accidental death, and the group of friends find themselves grappling with the consequences of their actions.





The show’s plot is inspired by the classic "snakes and ladders" board game, where every choice could lead to sudden rise or devastating fall. What starts as a playful adventure for the teens soon becomes a nightmare as they try to cover up a crime, evading not only the police but also ruthless gangsters with their own agenda. Unlike the innocence of the Famous Five or Secret Seven series, this is no ordinary children’s adventure—it’s a dark misadventure filled with adult dilemmas and threats.

The initial setup promises intrigue, especially with the parallels drawn between the children's innocence and the adult world’s corruption, but as the series unfolds, it loses the freshness of its premise. The plot, while interesting, starts to feel drawn out, especially as the focus shifts from the teenagers’ dilemmas to the tangled web of adult machinations. The narrative works in parts, but it often veers into territory that feels familiar, almost like a Stranger ThingsmeetsSacred Games scenario, but without the same gripping intensity.

Performances: Young Talents Shine but Are Undermined by the Script

The young actors playing the core group of friends—MS Samrith as Gilli, S Surya Ragaveshwar as Irai, Sasha Bharen as Raagi, and others—put in commendable performances. Samrith’s portrayal of Gilli, in particular, captures the confusion and guilt of a boy forced to grow up too soon. Sasha Bharen’s Raagi, with her medical condition and vulnerability, adds emotional depth to the group dynamics. The children, despite being thrust into an adultlike narrative, bring an authentic charm to their roles, making their bond feel believable.





Among the adult cast, Muthu Kumar as Rico, the gangster who takes on a significant role after his father’s death, delivers a solid performance with moments of dark humor and menace. Nandaa Dorairaj as Irai’s father, the upright Sub Inspector Chezian, and Manoj Bharathiraja as Sandy’s estranged father also stand out, though their characters remain somewhat underdeveloped. Naveen Chandra’s appearance as a conman adds intrigue, but his role, like many others, feels like a cardboard cutout, devoid of much depth.

The problem, however, lies in the uneven writing that undercuts the performances. While the kids shine in moments, they are too often sidelined by a convoluted adult plot that fails to integrate smoothly with the youthful adventure at the core of the series. The young cast has the potential to carry the show, but the narrative doesn't give them enough room to breathe.

Technicalities: Slick Execution but Overly Dark and Serious

Visually, Snakes & Ladders is stylish, with the dark, moody cinematography from SN Harish effectively setting the tone for the sinister events that unfold. However, the overuse of blackandblue color palettes can make the series feel too heavy at times, almost suffocating the lighter moments that should provide contrast. The series sometimes seems to take itself too seriously, making it difficult for the intended dark humor to land effectively.







The series also boasts a talented music team, with Madhavi Saib and others contributing to a score that enhances the tension, though it sometimes overpowers scenes with its intensity. The editing by Pavan Sekhar Pasupulati keeps the pace tight in the early episodes, but as the show progresses, it begins to drag, especially in the middle and later parts of the series.



The directors—Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan, and Kamala Alchemis—do a commendable job in their debut, but the series lacks coherence as it progresses. The initial episodes, directed by Muralidharan, are tightly written and full of promise, but the writing starts to lose focus when Veerappan and Alchemis take over. The tonal shifts between episodes are jarring, and the forced twists and turns feel more like padding than organic storytelling.

Analysis: A Dark Comedy That Misses Its Mark

At its core, Snakes & Ladders aims to be a dark comedy, but it struggles to find the right balance between humour and tension. The premise of kids caught up in adult deceit holds great potential, but the show’s insistence on veering into more serious, thriller territory takes away from the fun and adventure that could have made it stand out. The best dark comedies, like Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, manage to tackle serious themes with a light touch, but Snakes & Ladders never quite achieves that delicate balance.

The narrative becomes too grim, too focused on its bleak, socially realistic undertones, rather than embracing the absurdity and humor that could have elevated it. By the time the series concludes, it feels more like a missed opportunity than a groundbreaking entry into the Tamil OTT space. The overemphasis on adult drama detracts from the potential to explore the teenage perspective more fully.





Despite its flaws, Snakes & Ladders is still a gripping watch for those who enjoy dark thrillers. It has moments of genuine tension and intrigue, especially in the earlier episodes. However, for a show that claims to blend humor and thrills, it often misses the mark, leaning too heavily on the dark without delivering enough of the comedy.



Conclusion: Potential That Slips Through the Cracks

Snakes & Ladders has all the ingredients for an engaging dark comedy series, but the final product feels like a dish that’s overcooked in parts and underseasoned in others. While the young cast brings life to their roles, and the series starts off strong, it ultimately stumbles in its execution, weighed down by an overcomplicated plot and inconsistent writing. It’s a series that had the potential to be fresh and exciting but ends up feeling derivative and stretched too thin.

Season 2 might offer a chance to course correct, focusing more on the kids' perspective and tightening the narrative, but for now, Snakes & Ladders remains an ambitious but flawed experiment in genre blending.

Rating: 2.75/5