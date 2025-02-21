Two Thrilling Web Series to Stream on OTT Platforms on Feb 28

The final day of February is set to bring two much-anticipated web series to popular streaming platforms. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will each release a major thriller, offering audiences gripping narratives with star-studded casts.

Dabba Cartel: A Crime Thriller Hits Netflix

On February 28, Netflix will premiere Dabba Cartel, a crime thriller featuring prominent actors such as Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Girija Oak, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and Sai Tamhankar in key roles. Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat also play significant characters.

The series revolves around a group of women running a food cart business, who unexpectedly find themselves entangled in the dangerous world of drug trafficking. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapoor, and Akanksha Seda, Dabba Cartel is produced by Excel Entertainment.

The trailer, released recently, has heightened expectations with its suspenseful sequences and gripping storyline. The series will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu.

Sudal: The Vortex Season 2 Arrives on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will also release Sudal: The Vortex Season 2 on February 28. This follow-up to the 2022 crime thriller series has been eagerly awaited by fans. The first season, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, was widely appreciated for its intense storytelling and unexpected twists.

The second season features Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Lal, Saravanan, Kayal Chandran, Manjima Mohan, Monisha Blessy, Gouri G Kishan, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and Abhirami Bose in key roles.

The plot centers around the efforts to exonerate Nandini (played by Aishwarya Rajesh), the murder of lawyer Chellappa (Lal), and the investigation led by SI Chakravarthy (Kathir) into a mysterious case.

The recently released trailer has increased the anticipation for Sudal 2, promising another season filled with intense drama and unexpected turns. Originally made in Tamil, the series will also be available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.