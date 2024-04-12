‘Yatra 2’ in OTT; here are the details

Following the success of "Yatra," a biographical film depicting the life of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, director Mahi V Raghav embarked on a sequel, "Yatra 2," focusing on the remarkable political resurgence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Despite high expectations, the film's theatrical run proved disappointing, leading to its swift transition to the digital realm.

"Yatra 2" centers on the unprecedented comeback of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who secured a resounding victory in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Elections. Tamil actor Jiiva steps into the role of the charismatic leader, capturing the essence of his remarkable political journey.

The sequel, however, failed to replicate the critical acclaim and box office success of its predecessor. Nonetheless, the film's availability on Amazon Prime Video, just two months after its theatrical release, marks a rare move in the industry.

Mammootty reprises his role as YS Rajasekhar Reddy, delivering another powerful portrayal of the late political stalwart. Ketaki Narayan portrays YS Bharathi, while Mahesh Manjrekar embodies the character of Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, providing a nuanced depiction of key figures in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Produced by Shiva Meka under the banners of V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves, "Yatra 2" benefits from the musical talents of Santhosh Narayanan, whose compositions enhance the film's narrative depth.

With Telugu audio and English subtitles, the film offers viewers a compelling cinematic experience, delving into the intricacies of political power dynamics and personal triumphs. While its box office performance may have faltered, "Yatra 2" finds a new audience on the digital platform, allowing viewers to explore the captivating saga of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ascension to political prominence at their convenience.

As the film makes its debut on Amazon Prime Video, it invites audiences to witness the resilience and determination of a political figure whose journey serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of leadership and perseverance in the face of adversity.



