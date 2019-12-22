Mardaani 2 Actress Rani Mukherjee's words are so powerful!! Must read for every parent

Mardaani 2 Actress Rani Mukherjee opened up about her personal life. She spoke about what she and her husband Aditya Chopra fight about the most. She also spoke about how she's raising her daughter Adhira in an environment where rape crimes are at an all time high.

Rani Mukerji and Producer Aditya Chopra is just like every other married couple and the two get into arguments. In a segment Rani was asked what they fight about the most and she revealed that it's their daughter Adira.

She said, "When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas."

Rani also spilled the beans on how the two make up, she said whoever was the unreasonable one in the argument has to send the first message. And they patch up with each other over texts.

In Rani's latest outing 'Mardani 2' the film, her character superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy is set out to nab a serial rapist who tortures, rapes and brutally murders young women.

Raising a little girl (or a boy) is tougher than anybody thinks. While it is admirable to tell your daughter that you, as a parent, will always be there to protect her from troubles, you should also strengthen her confidence and make her feel strong and empowered.

In the show, she also opened up about the increasing rape crimes in the country. The actress blamed it on the 'upbringing of men'. She also spoke about raising her daughter in this environment.

Rani says that she keeps reminding her daughter how strong she is by telling her, "You are the bravest, you are the strongest, you have more muscles than your papa, I am inculcating that in her brains from now only because I don't want anybody in the world to tell her that she is not powerful or that she is not strong enough."

While Rani and Aditya have always been media-shy and have never really been spotted with their baby girl in the public, the mother of one also opened up about some candid details. She shared that there are always times, she and her husband debate on matters related to Adira: