Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Visits Delhi Ahead of Protest Rally, No High Command Meeting
Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar visited Delhi to attend a wedding and prepare for the December 14 protest rally with 10,000 participants.
He said he will not meet the party high command and will return to Bengaluru on Thursday morning.
He is also preparing for a protest rally on December 14 with 10,000 people from Karnataka.
Shivakumar met the Chief Minister for breakfast to discuss party matters and plans for the state.
Pro-Shivakumar slogans were raised at Mangaluru Airport, which he said are normal in politics.
He may meet national leaders informally, including Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala.
