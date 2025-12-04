  1. Home
Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Visits Delhi Ahead of Protest Rally, No High Command Meeting

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 5:20 PM IST
Created On: 4 Dec 2025 5:20 PM IST
Bengaluru Roads Get ₹1,100 Crore Boost: Shivakumar Announces Major Development

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar visited Delhi to attend a wedding and prepare for the December 14 protest rally with 10,000 participants.

Karnataka Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar visited Delhi to attend a wedding.

He said he will not meet the party high command and will return to Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

He is also preparing for a protest rally on December 14 with 10,000 people from Karnataka.

Shivakumar met the Chief Minister for breakfast to discuss party matters and plans for the state.

Pro-Shivakumar slogans were raised at Mangaluru Airport, which he said are normal in politics.

He may meet national leaders informally, including Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

