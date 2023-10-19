Know your Candidate-Goshamahal: M Sunitha Rao

Know your Candidate-Goshamahal

First Women Candidate for Goshamahal

Educational Qualification M.A.LL.B

Caste BC-D (Mudiraj)

Served as

NSUI Secretary 1987

City Mahila Congress Committee President 2006

APCC Secretary 2004-2012 (Four Terms)

TPCC State President, Mahila Congress Committee 2021 to till date

Social Activities

Created awareness among women about Paavala Vaddi loans to about 100 self-help groups.

Organised the Self-Help Groups towards financial stability of Women financed with Bank Linkage

Schemes and with utilization of SC, BC and Minority Corporations for the Self Employment.

Helped in rape victims getting financial assistance from Telangana Mahila Congress Committee and provided free legal Aid through STREE HELP LINE which is launched by All India Mahila Congress Committee.

Distributed Food, Rice, Vegetables, Masks & Sanitizers in slum areas of Greater Hyderabad at the time of Lock Down Period, COVID-19.