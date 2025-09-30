Farmhouses Near Hyderabad: Living in Green Spaces and Big Plots

Many new farmhouses are being built near Hyderabad. Places like Moinabad, Gandipet, Shamshabad, Shankarpalli, Chevella, and Maheshwaram are popular. People like big plots and green gardens.

Many families now live in these farmhouses. They do not just visit on weekends. The areas have wide roads, trees, and open spaces. They are close to Gachibowli and Kokapet.

On weekends, people do gardening, grow fruits, and enjoy fresh air. Celebrities, business people, and professionals also live here.

Travel is easy. The Outer Ring Road, airport, and highways are nearby. More farmhouses are being built, and local people are getting jobs too.