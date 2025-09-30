  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Real Estate News

Farmhouses Near Hyderabad: Living in Green Spaces and Big Plots

Farmhouses Near Hyderabad: Living in Green Spaces and Big Plots
x

Farmhouses Near Hyderabad: Living in Green Spaces and Big Plots

Highlights

Discover the rising trend of farmhouses near Hyderabad in Moinabad, Gandipet, Shamshabad, and Shankarpalli. Families, celebrities, and professionals enjoy greenery, fresh air, and easy city access.

Many new farmhouses are being built near Hyderabad. Places like Moinabad, Gandipet, Shamshabad, Shankarpalli, Chevella, and Maheshwaram are popular. People like big plots and green gardens.

Many families now live in these farmhouses. They do not just visit on weekends. The areas have wide roads, trees, and open spaces. They are close to Gachibowli and Kokapet.

On weekends, people do gardening, grow fruits, and enjoy fresh air. Celebrities, business people, and professionals also live here.

Travel is easy. The Outer Ring Road, airport, and highways are nearby. More farmhouses are being built, and local people are getting jobs too.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick