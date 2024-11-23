Jana Sena Party Celebrates Sathya Sai Baba's 99th Birthday with Community Service Initiatives

Water geysers should be serviced regularly for a long and trouble-free operation. Safety and limiting scaling are the most important reasons for servicing a water heater. Scaling is a phenomenon that occurs due to minerals dissolved in water, such as high calcium and magnesium. This causes deposits to accumulate on the heating elements of a water geyser, reducing its performance or even damaging the heating element or product.

You need to service the geyser regularly, as maintenance ensures its efficiency. You should send it for servicing at least every 12 months or less. If not maintained correctly, it can leak or even explode, resulting in costly home repairs, injuries, or death. If your water heater shows signs of steam or smoke from the vents, a bad odour, or rusting, leading to water leaks, it is time to repair or replace the appliance.

What are the benefits of servicing your water heater?

A water heater is considered a basic appliance for many homes. You can use it to boil water for bathing, drinking, cooking, washing dishes, and other chores. Regular maintenance and servicing increase its lifespan. Here are some benefits:

Increases the life of the appliance

A regularly maintained water heater lasts longer than one that is not properly cared for. Regular servicing prevents major repairs by catching problems early on before they get out of hand and become expensive. If you do not service your water geyser regularly, you may be experiencing unwanted problems like rusted tanks, leaking pipes, and erratic temperature fluctuations.

Once the water in the tank is heated over time, it leads to corrosion inside the tank and causes mineral deposits to form at the bottom. Therefore, it is best to get the geyser inspected by a professional at least once every six months or even more frequently if there is hard water in your area.

Reduces energy consumption

By servicing the water geyser, you ensure that excess energy is not being used to heat or reheat water in your tank. Remember that we live in a world of finite resources, and the less energy your geyser uses, the better. Servicing water geysers also makes them more efficient overall, which means less time waiting for hot water and lower power bills. That is good news both environmentally and financially.

Taking care of your water geyser and ensuring it continues functioning well saves money and hassles. As with most things in life, prevention is better than cure. By performing regular checks and servicing, you ensure a long life for your water geyser.

Conclusion

Water heaters are necessary all year round, especially during the winter season. To increase their lifespan, buy them from a reputed manufacturer and follow the tips mentioned. You can buy a range of water heaters that boast extraordinary features.

