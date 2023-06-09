19-Year-Old Famous Esports Star Committed Suicide

The esports team "Team Vitality" of the Czech gamer revealed on Twitter that Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener had committed suicide. He was 19. Asenbrener, better known by his Twitter handle "Twisten," ended his last tweet with the phrase "Good night." Already, the post has received more than 5.5 million views.



Harry "Gorilla" Mepham, the assistant coach for Team Vitality, broke the news of his passing. The suicidal news was confirmed by his tweet that "I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life. Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i'm feeling right now. I loved him and forever will," reported NDTV.



Asenbrener, a professional Valorant player, claimed in February that he had struggled with depression and self-harming, and that he had spent time in a mental health facility.

With the Czech squad "Kings of Sosnovka," Asenbrener began his esports career in 2020. He participated in numerous Valorant competitions across Europe. In 2022, he joined 'Team Vitality', a French esports group, where he primarily performed the role of a duelist.