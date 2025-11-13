48th All India Inter Railway Basketball C’nship: SCR women’s team reign supreme

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) Women’s Basketball Team emerged victorious at the 48th Women All India Inter-Railway Championship held from November 3 to 11 at Maligaon, Guwahati.

The winning team members met Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, South Central Railway on Wednesday, at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

The General Manager congratulated the team members and appreciated their hard work, excellent sportsmanship and sincerity.

Aroma Singh Thakur, President, SCR Sports Association (SCRSA) and IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SCR; P. Koteswara Rao, General Secretary, SCRSA & Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer (Stores & Workshop); Y. Srinivas, Deputy Chief Engineer & Secretary Basketball, SCR; and other officials were also present on the occasion.

In the final match, SCR team defeated Eastern Railway who had acclaimed players, the SCR players delivered an outstanding performance to secure the Gold Medal. Ms. Pushpa of SCR was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament. A total of 14 Zonal Railway teams participated in the championship. The teams were divided into four pools. SCR played against ICF and Eastern Railway in the pool matches, faced South East Central Railway in the quarterfinals, and defeated Southern Railway in the semifinals before advancing to the final.