Aadya, Rajdeep bag U-11 girls, boys singles titles

  6 Jan 2026
Vadodara: Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas registered comfortable wins to be crowned the U-11 girls’ singles and U-11 boys’ singles champions, respectively, in the WTT Youth Contender 2026, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex in Vadodara on Monday.

In the U-11 girls’ singles final, Aadya defeated Sakshya Santosh 15-13, 11-8, 12-10, while Biswas got the better of Sharvil Karambelkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 to win the boys’ singles final.

The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender, hosted by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT, will feature a total of 226 players competing across U-11 to U-19 age categories.

In the boys’ U-15 event, Vivaan Dave defeated Rishaan Chattopadhyay 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3 to advance to the quarterfinals. He will now face Rudra Jena, who got the better of U-13 boys’ singles champion Dev Pranav Bhatt 11-4, 11-8, 11-5.

U-15 girls’ singles top seed Ankolika Chakraborty, second seed Naisha Rewaskar, and the up-and-coming Tanishka Kalbhairav also booked their last eight spot with comfortable wins over their respective opponents.

The top seeds in the U-19 girls’ and boys’ singles also advanced to the quarterfinals without breaking much sweat.

Earlier on Sunday, defending champion Syndrela Das, top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick, and Japan’s Miku Matsushima began their girls’ U-19 singles campaign with impressive wins in their respective groups in the WTT Youth Contender 2026.

