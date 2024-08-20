Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker felicitated in Chennai

Paris Olympics double medalist Manu Bhaker was felicitated by the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai for her achievement at the Olympics.

Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals – in the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team 10m air pistol events – and finished fourth in the women’s 25m air pistol event, missing another medal by a whisker, at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.



The 22-year-old distributed sports scholarships worth INR 2, 07,61, 909 to students of Velammal Nexus who have won awards at the national and state level competitions.



The students at the school were also treated to some dance moves as Manu Bhaker grooved to famous Bollywood songs. She also signed pencil art made by some students.



Manu, who is on a felicitation spree across the country, said she has curtailed her season for now and will only start competing in three to four months time. This means the ace Indian shooter will miss the ISSF World shooting final that will be held from October 13 to Octoeber 18 in New Delhi. “I will not compete in the next three to four months as I have to rest my shoulders. After that I might think about participating in events,” Manu told journalists.



While Manu Bhaker said she loves south Indian food, she admitted that she hasn’t heard of Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram), Meenakshi Amman Temple (in Madurai) and even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.



She however redeemed herself when she was asked about chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa, popularly known as Prag, who she has seen him play and even admitted that she knows actor Vijay, much to the applause of the students.

