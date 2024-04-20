Akanksha loses to Malaysian in last 8

Kuala Lumpur: India’s Akanksha Salunkhe went down to Malaysian Sehveetrraa Kumar in the women’s quarterfinals of the World Championship Asian Qualifying squash event in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. World No. 71 Akanksha, the 2023 National Games champion, is the lone Indian in the fray and seeded second. But she was upset by the lower-ranked Sehveetrraa, who registered an 11-6, 11-5, 11-8 win in 34 minutes in the event with US $5,050 prize money in the women's section. Earlier on Thursday, Akanksha edged out Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the women’s first round of the World Championship Asian Qualifying squash event.

The men’s and women’s winners of the Qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month. (IANS)