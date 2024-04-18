  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash

Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash
x
Highlights

Second-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe edged out Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the women’s first round of the World Championship Asian Qualifying squash event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur: Second-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe edged out Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the women’s first round of the World Championship Asian Qualifying squash event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

World No 71 Akanksha, the 2023 National Games champion and the lone Indian in the fray, will meet another Malaysian, Sehveetrraa Kumar, in the quarterfinals of the 16-player draw on Friday.

The men’s and women’s winners of the Qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X