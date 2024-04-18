Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash

Live
Highlights
Second-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe edged out Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the women’s first round of the World Championship Asian Qualifying squash event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
Kuala Lumpur: Second-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe edged out Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5 in the women’s first round of the World Championship Asian Qualifying squash event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
World No 71 Akanksha, the 2023 National Games champion and the lone Indian in the fray, will meet another Malaysian, Sehveetrraa Kumar, in the quarterfinals of the 16-player draw on Friday.
The men’s and women’s winners of the Qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month.
