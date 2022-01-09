Andhra women enter semis, men's team sent packing

Tirupati: Andhra men's team crashes out of the National Invitation Kabaddi tournament being held in Tirupati while Andhra women's team made it to the semi-finals here on Saturday.



In the men's quarterfinals, SSB (Sahasra Seema Bal) team defeated Andhra by four points (39-35) to enter the semis whereas Andhra women's team defeated Karnataka team by four points (38-34) book berth for the semi-finals.

In the other men's quarterfinal matches, Himachal Pradesh team defeated Karnataka with 47-23 score, Haryana beat Jammu & Kashmir with 46-43 score. Deswal Academy beat the Navy team by four points (47-43) to enter the semis.

In the women's quarter final matches, SSB team defeated Corporation Bank (Mysore) in one sided game by 74-29 score. Haryana defeated West Bengal by 43 points while Himachal Pradesh beat Eastern Railways with 65-17 score. The semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday.

After the completion of league matches, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Deswal academy, Navy, Andhra and SSB have qualified for the quarter finals. In the women's category, Andhra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Eastern Railways, SSB, Corporation Bank-Mysore, Haryana and West Bengal have reached quarter finals.

The winning teams of the tourney (both men and women) will get Rs.3.50 lakh prize money and is said to be the highest after Pro-Kabaddi League. Municipal Corporation of Tirupati, the host of the tournament, has originally announced Rs.1.50 lakh prize money for the winning teams in both categories which was enhanced now with the liberal donations from several donors.

Similarly, the runners in men and women categories will get Rs.2.5 lakh each whereas the third placed teams will get Rs.1.75 lakh each. Player of the tournament (men) will get motorcycle and women player of the tournament will be presented with a Scooty.