Arshad Nadeem wins Gold Medal at Paris Olympics, Pakistan announces ls cash award

Pakistan's athlete Arshad Nadeem has made history by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics, marking a landmark achievement for the nation. In a thrilling final that took place shortly after midnight on Thursday, Nadeem threw the javelin an impressive 92.97 meters, outclassing India's Neeraj Chopra, who took home the silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters. The bronze medal was claimed by former world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada, with a throw of 88.54 meters.

The 27-year-old javelin thrower’s performance not only secured him the gold medal but also set a new Olympic record, breaking the previous record of 90.57 meters held by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen since the Beijing 2008 Olympics. This remarkable feat has made Arshad Nadeem a national hero and a symbol of pride for Pakistan.

Following his victorious moment, celebrations erupted across the country. In a show of appreciation, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced a lucrative cash prize of 5 crore Pakistani rupees, recognizing Nadeem’s extraordinary achievement on behalf of the Sindh province. This victory marks a historic moment for Pakistan, as Arshad is the first athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event at the Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem’s triumph at the Paris Olympics not only highlights his exceptional talent but also paves the way for future athletes in Pakistan. His achievements have united the nation in celebration, marking a significant milestone in the country’s sports history