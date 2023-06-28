Ashes 2023: Tongue replaces Ali for 2nd Test v Australia

London: Seamer Josh Tongue will mark his Ashes debut as he has been included in England's XI for the second Test at Lord's, starting on Wednesday, after Moeen Ali missed out following the finger injury he sustained during the first Test.

Tongue made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month, claiming 5-66 in the second innings. His inclusion in the only change from the team that lost the first Test at Edgbaston by two wickets.

Moeen suffered a blistered finger during the opening match of the series, which Australia clinched by two wickets in a thrilling contest that went deep into the final day.

The off-spinner's exclusion means Joe Root will be the primary spin option available at Ben Stokes' disposal. Root bowled 22 overs in the first Test, and managed to take one wicket with his off-break deliveries.

Tongue is preferred to fellow fast bowler Mark Wood, who has not featured in Test cricket since the third match of England's tour of Pakistan last December, while Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed also miss out.

James Anderson, who admitted that he had not performed at his peak in his first match following a groin injury, has been included in England in an all-pace attack along with the impressive seamers from the previous Test, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson