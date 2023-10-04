Live
Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold
Hangzhou: Parul Chaudhary pulled off a heist for a sensational women's 5000m gold while Annu Rani conjured up her season-best performance to claim the top prize in women's javelin throw as Indian athletes bagged six medals from track and field at the Asian Games, here on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Parul was behind Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the closing stage but stunned her rival with a stunning dash in the final 40 metres to claim the yellow metal. The stunning performance earned Parul her second medal in Hangzhou after claiming a silver in the women's 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.
