Assam’s Viraj Sarawgi clinches silver at Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship

Bangkok: Assam’s rising chess talent, Viraj Sarawgi, a Grade 5 student at Royal Global School, Guwahati, delivered a stellar performance at the Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship, held on Sunday at Kings College, Bang Phong Phang, Bangkok. Competing in the Under-12 category, Viraj secured the silver medal with an impressive 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, making a mark in the competitive international field.

The tournament witnessed participation from around 250 players across seven countries, making it a prestigious platform for young chess talents. Viraj, who entered the event as an unrated player, stunned the competition by defeating two seasoned FIDE-rated opponents -Kultungkijsaree Poom (1502) and Juntongjin Prin (1496). His only loss came against the tournament’s ultimate champion, Ayan Mukherjee (1596).

Viraj draws his inspiration from Grandmaster D. Gukesh, aspiring to follow in his footsteps and one day become a world champion. He honed his skills under the expert guidance of renowned coaches Durga Nagesh Guttula and Shrikanth Malladi, who praised his determination, sharp tactical play, and unwavering fighting spirit.

“Viraj is a natural talent with a fearless approach to the game. His ability to take on experienced, rated players with confidence speaks volumes about his potential. We are proud of his achievements and believe he has a bright future ahead,” said coach Durga Nagesh Guttula.

Currently, Viraj is preparing for his next big challenge - the Abu Dhabi Junior Chess Championship in August, where he aims to continue his winning streak and make India proud on the international stage.



