Athlete makes five major allegations against national shooting coach

A national-level shooting coach was detained at the hands of Haryana police and then suspended from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) after being accused of athlete sexual assault allegation in a match in Faridabad the month prior.

Police filed a first Information report (FIR) on the suspect pursuant to Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday, as HT had previously reported. The accused is now aged 18 however was a minor at the time incident, police stated.

Police also stated that the suspect coach, who is among thirteen national pistol coach selected by the NRAI The accused has not yet been held in custody nor given a warning.

sports sexual harassment case India incident was reported to have occurred on the 16th of December on the same day that the athlete took part in a national-level shooting contest held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Academy in New Delhi, according to the FIR viewed by the HT.

Yashpal Yadav, the public relations officer at Faridabad police, stated they've started investigations into the matter. "We are taking this case seriously. We have already requested the hotel management to release all CCTV camera footage from that day as fast as possible in order to confirm the sexual assault in sports allegations made by the girl who was minor," he said.