Ayhika assures Indian women first ever medal

Astana: The Indian women’s table tennis team assured itself of a first ever medal at the Asian Championships with a stunning 3-2 win over Paris Olympics bronze medallists South Korea in the quarterfinals here on Tuesday.

World number 92 Ayhika Mukherjee was the architect of the famous victory as she beat world number 8 Shin Yubin and world number 16 Jeon Jihee in the rubber.

Ayhika and Manika Batra had given India an unexpected 2-0 lead before the South Koreans made it 2-2. Ayhika held her nerve against Jihee to seal the win in the deciding contest.

The women’s team has been producing consistent performances in premier events and had reached the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

Ayhika was not part of the team in Paris but back following the unexpected retirement of Archana Kamath, she made all the difference against South Korea.

Ayhika has built a reputation of being a giant killer having beaten word number one Sun Yinghsa from China at the World Team Championships earlier this year.

On Tuesday, she put India ahead with an 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7 win over eighth ranked Shin Yuben. World number 29 Manika then made it 2-0 for India with a 12-14, 13-11, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10 win over 16th ranked Jeon Jihee.

India’s highest ranked player at 26, Sreeja Akula, allowed the Koreans to get back in the match after losing to Lee Eunhye in straight games -- 6-11, 10-12, 8-11. Yubin then levelled the tie with a scrappy 13-11, 11-4, 6-11, 7-11, 12-10 win over Manika.

In the all-important decider, Ayhika downed Jihee 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 12-10 to get the job done. The Indian men’s team will play its quarterfinal on Wednesday.(PTI)