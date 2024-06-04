Bajrang Punia’s suspension revoked by Doping Agency’s Disciplinary Panel

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension has been revoked by the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). The suspension was revoked as NADA has not issued a Notice of Charge to the wrestler yet.



Bajrang Punia had refused to provide his sample for dope test during the trials for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in March by saying that the officials had an expired kit with them. The trials were held in Sonepat on March 10 and the Indian wrestler, who had won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, did not provide his urine sample. He later did not participate in the subsequent third place play-off bout either.



The NADA suspended Bajrang Punia on April 23 and subsequently, the world governing body, UWW, suspended the Indian wrestler.



Bajrang challenged the provisional suspension through his lawyers and said that he never refused to provide a sample but asked the officials for sending an expired kit to collect his sample.



The Indian wrestler’s counsel said the player demanded to know why NADA had not replied to his earlier query on action taken by the National Anti-Doping Agency for sending expired kit to take his sample in December 2023.



The ADDP order, that revoked the suspension of Bajrang Punia, read: “The hearing panel is of the opinion that at this stage when Notice of Charge is yet to be issued to the Athlete and without going into the merits of the submission/explanations/justifications given by the Athlete for refusing to give the sample and counter the submission of Ld. Counsel appearing for the NADA, the provisional suspension of the Athlete is revoked till NADA decides to issue Notice of Charge formally charging the athlete for violation of Anti-doping rules, 2021.”



Bajrang Punia is now free to train and compete in tournaments.

