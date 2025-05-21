BCCI shifts IPL final to Narendra Modi stadium

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as hosts for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on June 3 instead of Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The Eden Gardens was slated to host the IPL 2025 final according to the initial schedule on May 25. However, with the tournament paused for a week due to India-Pakistan tensions, June 3 is the new date for the summit clash based in the revised IPL 2025 schedule. Ahmedabad will also host Qualifier 2 on June 1. The decision was taken during a BCCI meeting on Tuesday.