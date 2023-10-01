Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold

Hangzhou : Rutuja Bhosale raised her game in nick of time while seasoned Rohan Bopanna stayed solid with his big serves as India came back from a set down to win the tennis mixed doubles gold at the Asian Games, here Saturday.

The second-seeded Indian team rallied to win the title clash 2-6 6-3 10-4 against Chinese Taipei's combo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang. Bhosale struggled with her serve and returns in the opening set and the Taipei players targeted her for some easy points, especially Huang who latched on to her feeble returns for easy volley winners.

The 27-year-old Bhosale redeemed herself from a tight second-set situation, making some stunning returns. Bopanna said changing sides for returns was game-changing as he moved to deuce side of the court.

"We had to understand each other, what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are. Today after we lost the first set I said, 'Let's change sides to return'. We need something to change the match," Bopanna, who has most likely played his final Asian Games, said.