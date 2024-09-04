Brendon McCullum to take over as England ODI and T20 teams’ head coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Brendon McCullum will take charge as the head coach of the England limited overs teams too. McCullum currently oversees the England men’s Test team and the additional charge bestowed upon the former New Zealand captain is a part of a strategic restructure of England’s cricket.

McCullum, whose aggressive strategy in Test cricket has given the moniker of ‘BazBall’, will take charge of the England white-ball teams (ODI and T20 teams) from January 2025.



His first stints will be England’s tour of India and the subsequent ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Former England opener Marcus Trescothick will be the interim head coach for the England white-ball teams for the upcoming series against Australia and England’s tour of West Indies.



The former New Zealand batter had taken charge as the head coach of the England Test team in May 2022.



McCullum is currently with the England Test team and they are currently in the midst of a Test series against Sri Lanka, in which England have taken a 2-0 lead. The third and last Test match begins at The Oval next week.



The England Test team coach will then take a break with his family in New Zealand and resume his duties when England tours Pakistan in October and then the subsequent Test series against New Zealand in December before taking on his new role as England’s head coach across formats.



Brendon McCullum said he was excited to extend his role to the limited overs teams. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos (Buttler) and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place,” he said, in a statement released by the ECB.



McCullum elaborated on what his goal is for England’s white-ball setup. “The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats,” he added.



Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, said he was delighted to seeMcCullum commit to a coaching stint with England limited overs cricket teams. “I’m delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England. I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket. Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way,” Key said in an ECB media release.

