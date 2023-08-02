Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
BWF ranking: Prannoy moves to 9th, Lakshya jumps to 11th
Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped to the ninth and 11th spots respectively in the latest BWF world rankings following...
Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped to the ninth and 11th spots respectively in the latest BWF world rankings following semifinal finishes at Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament.
While Prannoy gained one spot, Sen improved two places after they lost in the semifinals in three hard-fought games against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen and Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie respectively in Tokyo last week.
Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth also went up a rung to 19th position, while national champion Mithun Manjunath moved four places to the 50th position.
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained static at the 17th spot, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stayed at the world number 2 position in the latest chart. Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri and Gayatri Gopichand also improved two spots to the 17th position. (PTI)