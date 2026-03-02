Kerala HC admits appeals challenging 'Dr' prefix for Physiotherapists

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday admitted appeals filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR) challenging a recent Single Bench ruling that permitted physiotherapists, along with medical practitioners, to use the prefix “Dr.” before their names.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan issued notice to the respondents after hearing preliminary submissions and decided that the matter warrants detailed consideration.

The case has been posted for further hearing on March 19.

The controversy stems from a Single Bench decision that allowed physiotherapists to use the “Dr.” prefix, a move opposed by sections of the medical fraternity.

The IMA and IAPMR have contended that the usage of the title by non-MBBS practitioners could lead to confusion among patients and blur professional distinctions in clinical settings.

When the appeals were taken up last week, the Division Bench had orally observed that determining who is entitled to use the prefix “Dr.” may not fall strictly within the judiciary’s domain.

The Bench remarked that such a policy decision ought to be considered by the government or the legislature, which can lay down clear regulatory norms after examining professional qualifications and statutory frameworks.

The matter was adjourned at that stage to enable senior counsel appearing for the appellants to obtain instructions on whether to press the appeals in light of the court’s observations.

On Monday, the counsel informed the Bench that the appellants wished to proceed on merits, raising all legal and regulatory grounds available to them.

Taking note of the submission, the court concluded that the issues involved require comprehensive arguments and formal adjudication.

The March 19 hearing is expected to see detailed arguments on the scope of professional titles, regulatory authority, and the potential public interest implications arising from the use of the “Dr.” prefix across different streams of healthcare practice.