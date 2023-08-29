BWF World Rankings: Prannoy soars to career-best sixth position, Sindhu moves to 14th

New Delhi: Riding on his superb performance in the World Championship, ace Indian shuttler Prannoy H.S achieved a career-best world ranking as he reached No.6 in the latest chart released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.



After pocketing a bronze, his first-ever medal in World Championships, at Copenhagen recently, Prannoy climbed up three spots to achieve his new career-high rank with 72437 points in the men’s singles category.

Prannoy, who stunned the Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals in the World Championship, is the lone Indian featuring in the top 10 in the men's singles list.

The 31-year-old reached two finals this year. He won his first BWF title this May at Malaysia Masters and finished runner-up at the Australian Open after an epic, intense three-game battle against China's Weng Hong Yang earlier this month.

Among the other Indian shuttlers, Lakshya Sen dropped a place to the No. 12 after his third-round exit from the World Championships while Kidambi Srikanth maintained his position at 20th, despite making an early exit at the World Championship.

In women’s singles, former world champion P.V. Sindhu moved one place up to 14th position following her first-round exit from the World Championship.

In top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty held onto their second place, despite their quarterfinal defeat in the World Championship against Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand gained two spots to be placed 17th in the world rankings after their pre-quarterfinal finish at the World Championship.