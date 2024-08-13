China’s He Bing Jiao, who beat PV Sindhu in Paris Olympics 2024, retires from badminton

China badminton player He Bing Jiao announced her retirement from international badminton on Tuesday.

The Chinese shuttler won the silver medal in the women’s singles category at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. She beat India’s PV Sindhu in the round-of-16 en route to her silver medal.



The 27-year-old added that she would however continue to play in China’s domestic circuit.



He Bing Jiao won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics after losing to World No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea 13-21, 16-21 in the gold medal match.



The southpaw beat Sindhu 21-19, 21-14 in the round-of-16 and breezed past compatriot Chen Yufei in the quarterfinals with a 21-16, 21-17 scoreline.



In the semifinals, The Chinese shuttler was trailing Carolina Marin of Spain 14-21, 8-10 when the Spaniard pulled out of the match after suffering a knee injury.



In the final (gold medal match), she lost to Se Young. He Bing Jiao then won hearts of fans across the world when she held a Spanish Olympic pin in her hand during the medal ceremony, in honour and tribute to Marin.



He Bing Jiao and Sindhu have met many times on the international circuit with the Chinese player holding a 12-10 record over the Indian, including the latest match in Paris. While Sindhu beat Bing Jiao in the bronze medal playoff match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Chinese shuttler avenged the defeat in Paris.



The Chinese player burst into the scene in 2014 when she finished second-best behind Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi at the BWF World Junior Championships and since then she has been a force to reckon with on the international circuit.



He Bing Jiao has played 461 singles matches in total and has won 336 of them and lost in 125 of them.

