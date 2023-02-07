City’s cyclist Ashirwad bags bronze in Khelo India Youth Games 

Hyderabad: Ashirwad Saxena, city's promising international junior cyclist bagged bronze medal in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023.

He participated in the Men Junior Keirin Race and secured a bronze medal.

KIYG Games are annual national-level multidisciplinary grassroot games held for two categories, under-17 and 21 year college students. These games are currently underway in Madhya Pradesh till February 11. It is the fifth edition of the flagship event under the Govt of India's Khelo India initiative, which promotes sports at the grassroots levels in the country.

Over 5,000 athletes, representing the 36 states and Union Territories of India are said to be competing for 1,936 medals - 573 gold, 580 silver and 783 bronze - in 27 sports. It is a matter of great pride for the state of Telangana. Ashirwad Saxena, a promising athlete is currently studying in Meridian School in Hyderabad.