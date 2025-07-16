Live
- Kerala HC closes case, MoS Suresh Gopi's film to release tomorrow
- Cricket Returns to Olympics: Full Schedule for LA 2028 T20 Matches Revealed
- Unauthorised schools functioning, action being taken: Maha Minister in Assembly
- WTC Points Table: England Fined, Deducted Points for Slow Over-Rate in Lord’s Test
- Cabinet eases investment rules for NLCIL to fast-track green energy drive
- 'There’s a way to get under his skin a little bit': Healy on England going hard at Gill
- Meta Fixes AI Privacy Bug That Exposed User Chats, Awards ₹8.5 Lakh to Ethical Hacker
- Punjabi TV actress Isha Kaloya to make Hindi fiction debut with show ‘Jhalee Ki Kahani’
- LAT Aerospace has not bought any private jet, I don’t own one either: Deepinder Goyal
- From Laughter to Love, Thrills to Tears—Prime Video’s New Brand Campaign Puts Feelings at the Heart of Streaming
Cricket Returns to Olympics: Full Schedule for LA 2028 T20 Matches Revealed
Cricket will be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after 128 years.
Cricket will be played at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, marking its return after 128 years. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the T20 format for both men’s and women’s events.
Key Dates:
Start: 12 July 2028
Women’s Medal Match: 20 July 2028
Men’s Medal Match: 29 July 2028
End: 29 July 2028
Venue:
Pomona Fairplex, about 50 km from downtown Los Angeles
Match Details:
Format: T20 (Twenty20)
Teams: 6 men’s + 6 women’s teams
Squad size: 15 players per team
Total athletes: 180 (90 men and 90 women)
Match times: 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM local time (double-headers)
This will be cricket's second-ever Olympic appearance, the first being in 1900. Many players and fans are thrilled about the chance to compete for Olympic medals.
What’s Next?
Qualification rules are not yet announced. The ICC is expected to discuss this during its Annual Conference in Singapore on July 17.