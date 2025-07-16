Cricket Returns to Olympics: Full Schedule for LA 2028 T20 Matches Revealed

Cricket will be played at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, marking its return after 128 years. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the T20 format for both men’s and women’s events.

Key Dates:

Start: 12 July 2028

Women’s Medal Match: 20 July 2028

Men’s Medal Match: 29 July 2028

End: 29 July 2028

Venue:

Pomona Fairplex, about 50 km from downtown Los Angeles

Match Details:

Format: T20 (Twenty20)

Teams: 6 men’s + 6 women’s teams

Squad size: 15 players per team

Total athletes: 180 (90 men and 90 women)

Match times: 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM local time (double-headers)

This will be cricket's second-ever Olympic appearance, the first being in 1900. Many players and fans are thrilled about the chance to compete for Olympic medals.

What’s Next?

Qualification rules are not yet announced. The ICC is expected to discuss this during its Annual Conference in Singapore on July 17.