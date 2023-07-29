2nd ODI: Rain stops play as India slump to 113/5 after West Indies elect to bowl

Bridgetown (Barbados): Rain came pouring down at the midway stage of India's innings against West Indies in the second ODI at Kensington Oval, here on Saturday.

Disaster struck India just before the rain interruption when the visitors lost two wickets off successive deliveries, slumping to 113/5 in the 25th over.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (7), who is leading the side as Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli has been rested, tried to pull a bouncer around shoulder height from Jayden Seales but got it straight to Brandon King at midwicket. Pandya was the fourth batter to get out in the last ball of the 24th over.

Sanju Samson (9) got out off the first delivery of the 25th over as he edged legspinner Yannic Cariah to King in the slips, getting squared up as he shaped up to hit it square and the ball spun and bounced and took the edge.

India had made a good start as the two openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill (34) raised 90 runs for the first wicket. Ishan struck a run-a-ball 55, hitting six boundaries and one six. This is his second successive half-century after the 52 in the opening match of the series.

Kishan completed his fifty off 51 balls, hitting five boundaries and one six. Gill got out while trying to open up after a sedate start as he tried to hit Gudakesh Motie out of the ground but was caught by Alzarri Joseph a couple of steps inside the rope.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Both India and West Indies made two changes, India bringing in Axar Patel and Sanju Samson in place of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and West Indies including Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty in place of Rovman Powell and Oshane Thomas.