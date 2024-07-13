4th T20I: Very happy to be here, says Tushar Deshpande on international cricket debut

Harare: Ahead of his T20I debut for India in the fourth T20I against Zimbabwe, fast-bowler Tushar Deshpande said he was elated to be here and getting his chance to represent the country in international cricket. Deshpande is the 115th cricketer to play men’s T20Is for India and got his cap from bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule at the Harare Sports Club, in the presence of his wife Nabha.

In 80 T20 games, the Mumbai-based Deshpande has taken 116 wickets and was a member of the Chennai Super Kings side that won the title in IPL 2023.

“Very happy to be here and it all goes back to my childhood days when I dreamt of playing for the country. These three games have been amazing. I was supporting the team. The atmosphere has been great. Being part of CSK has given me confidence and clarity. The transition from IPL to international cricket took time, but I have hung in there,” said Deshpande to broadcasters.

He also revealed that he is working on bettering his batting. “I started as a batsman a long time ago. So it comes naturally. I have been working on it. Overall, the atmosphere is very chill and everyone has their freedom to express themselves.”

In the third T20I, in which Zimbabwe lost to India by 23 runs, Dion Myers shone with an unbeaten 65 off 49 balls. Talking about his third international innings upon return to international cricket action, Myers recalled to the broadcasters that it was a surreal feeling for him to perform well in front of a big crowd. “What an experience (playing) in front of big crowds, something I have dreamt of. Just to have the processes come into play (has been great). It is got to be Test cricket (on the format he enjoys the most).”

“It makes it (international comeback) that much very special. Took a lot of tough work behind the scenes. Thankful to my family and God's love. Very special to be back in this changeroom and back into the team.”