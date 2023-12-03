5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty helps India reach 160/8 against Australia

Live
Shreyas Iyer struck a 37-ball 53 to help India post a modest 160/8 against Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the bilateral series at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium here on Sunday.
Bengaluru: Shreyas Iyer struck a 37-ball 53 to help India post a modest 160/8 against Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the bilateral series at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium here on Sunday.
While Shreyas Iyer struck five boundaries and two maximums, Jitesh Sharma hammered a 16-ball 24 and Axar Patel blasted a 21-ball 31 studded with two fours and one six as India recovered from an early collapse to post a modest title.
Having already sealed the series 3-1 in the fourth match at Raipur, India made a decent start of 33 before opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent back by Jason Behrendorff for 21 in the fourth over.
Fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (10) was out in the next over, caught by Behrendorff off Ben Dwarshuis as India slumped to 33 for two after Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to bowl first in the inconsequential match.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav could manage only five runs while Rinku Singh, the hero of India's victory in the fourth match, failed for once, getting out for six runs, caught by Tim David off Tanveer Sangha.
Shreyas and Jitesh added 42 runs for the fifth wicket while he and Axar Patel raised 46 runs for the sixth wicket partnership as India reached 143/6 in the 19th over.
Brief scores:
India 160/8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 53, Axar Patel 31, Jitesh Sharma 24; Jason Behrendorff 2-38, Ben Dwarshuis 2-30) against Australia.