5th Test: Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few, says Ashwin

Dharamshala: Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed match figures of 9-128 in his 100th Test as India thrashed England by an innings and 64 runs at the HPCA Stadium to register a 4-1 series win, said he was pleased with how the ball came out of his hand despite going for a few runs.

Ashwin took 5-77 in second innings, his 36th five-wicket haul in the format, also the most fifers in this format for India and breaking Anil Kumble’s previous mark of 35, as England were bowled for 195. He now joins spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble as the bowlers to bag a five-wicket haul in their 100th Test match.

"Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling. Lot happened, lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for? Tried different actions, speeds, releases through the series.”

“You need that skillset in India. Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few. Cricket is a game played between your ears. Looks like a lot is happening because the new ball is biting off the surface,” said Ashwin after the match ended.

Asked about experimenting with various kinds of deliveries he bowls in Tests, Ashwin explained, “I am not insecure about what people feel about me. We have to get criticised. I take it on board, I lock away what I learn. If I'm confident of trying and executing something, I will try that. The amount of cricket we play, and the analysis, batters will line you up if you don't change. Sticking to one method won't work.”

Ashwin also had some praise for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took 5-72 and 2-40 in both innings, apart from making 30 with the bat to take Player of the Match award. “From the far end there was more bite, from the other end more speed. With the new ball I got some bounce and kick today. The way the ball is coming out of Kuldeep's hand is unbelievable, I can't be more happy for somebody."