Live
- South Korea: Ex-First Lady Kim's trial on corruption charges to begin Sep 24
- Mumbai redevelopment project to unlock over 44,000 new homes: Report
- Dev Accelerator IPO Hits 5.34x Oversubscription on Day 1 – Retail Investors Go Crazy!
- 'Going to our home ground with confidence': Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar on home leg after Golden Raid win
- Kathmandu Airport Reopens After Protests, Flights Resume | Nepal News
- India turns focus to mega infrastructure push after GST overhaul
- PM Modi’s visit to Punjab ‘political performance’: Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
- Kerala govt releases order mandating CM, Ministers to be addressed as 'honourable' in reply to complaints
- 9th National Pickleball Championship to be held from Sep 26 in Jammu
- CM Mamata asks officials to arrange AADHAAR cards for people lacking them
Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details
Highlights
India is placed in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE. Group B features Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Check full group details and India’s first match.
Team India is in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 along with Pakistan, Oman, and UAE.
Group B includes Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
So far, no matches have been played in Group A. In Group B, Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong on September 9 to earn 2 points, while Hong Kong has none.
India will play their first match against UAE on September 10, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India are the defending champions and the No.1 team in the world. Fans are especially excited because India and Pakistan are in the same group, making the tournament even more thrilling.
Next Story