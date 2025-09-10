  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports > Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details

Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details
x

Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details

Highlights

India is placed in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE. Group B features Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Check full group details and India’s first match.

Team India is in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 along with Pakistan, Oman, and UAE.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

So far, no matches have been played in Group A. In Group B, Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong on September 9 to earn 2 points, while Hong Kong has none.

India will play their first match against UAE on September 10, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are the defending champions and the No.1 team in the world. Fans are especially excited because India and Pakistan are in the same group, making the tournament even more thrilling.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick