Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details

Team India is in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 along with Pakistan, Oman, and UAE.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

So far, no matches have been played in Group A. In Group B, Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong on September 9 to earn 2 points, while Hong Kong has none.

India will play their first match against UAE on September 10, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are the defending champions and the No.1 team in the world. Fans are especially excited because India and Pakistan are in the same group, making the tournament even more thrilling.