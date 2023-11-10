Australian spinner Adam Zampa's ascension to glory in the ICC ODI World Cup

New Delhi: Australia's dynamic spinner, Adam Zampa, has emerged as a pivotal force in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023, showcasing his exceptional skills with the ball and making valuable contributions with the bat too. His journey to success traces back to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai in 2021, where he played a crucial role in securing Australia's first T20 World Cup crown.

Zampa's remarkable performance in Dubai, finishing with 13 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.81, established him as Australia's go-to spinner in major ICC tournaments. His reputation has been further solidified in the current ODI World Cup, where he has already claimed 20 wickets in just eight matches, earning him the title of the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The leg-spinner faced a challenging moment in the tournament, going wicketless in Australia's defeat to India in Chennai. However, his resilience came to the forefront, and in subsequent games, Zampa scripted a sensational turnaround. Against Sri Lanka, after initially struggling with figures of 1-145, from 21 overs, he staged a remarkable comeback, clinching 20 wickets at an impressive average of 9.66 from 69 overs.

The turning point came in a match against Sri Lanka, where Zampa's four-wicket haul showcased his ability to influence games. This marked the beginning of a streak where he consistently took three wickets or more in the following four World Cup games, setting a historic record as the first man in ODI World Cup history to achieve this feat.

Reflecting on Australia's disappointment in the 2019 World Cup, Zampa expressed a burning desire to clinch a One-day World Cup title. His determination and stellar performances have not only contributed to Australia's quest for the title but have also earned him a surge in the ICC ODI Rankings, currently placing him as the third-best ODI bowler in the format.

"You don’t get the chance to win World Cups very often,” Zampa said to ICC.

"We are still thinking about that World Cup we won a couple of years ago (2021) and are trying to recreate that feeling.

"We were disappointed with our 2019 World Cup and how that finished and we still have that burning desire to win a one-day World Cup."

Captain Pat Cummins has found in Zampa a potent weapon not only in the middle overs but also during crucial death overs. Zampa's ability to read batters and adapt his variations accordingly has been instrumental in taking crucial wickets for Australia.

Zampa's consistency is underscored by his performance since the start of 2022, where he stands as one of the leading wicket-takers in ODI cricket with 65 wickets in 29 matches.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch commended Zampa's exceptional consistency and recognised him as the premier white-ball spinner globally. Zampa's contribution extends beyond wicket-taking, as he has been Australia's leading wicket-taker at the death in 50-over cricket since the 2019 ODI World Cup.

As Zampa continues to dazzle on the world stage, his journey exemplifies the resilience and determination of Australian cricket, leaving fans eager to witness the culmination of his rise to dominance in the remaining matches of the ICC ODI World Cup.