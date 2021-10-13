Axar Patel out as India make a change in T20 World Cup squad

India made one change in their T20 World Cup squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday.



Shardul Thakur, who was earlier named in the reserves, has replaced spinner Axar Patel in the main squad ahead of the ICC event that is due to be played in the UAE and Oman, starting Oct. 17.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of stand-by players," wrote BCCI in an official statement.

In the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling all-rounder Shardul has played a key role in helping his side reach the final. From 15 matches, Shardul has picked up 18 wickets at a superb economy of 8.75.

On the other hand, Axar has 15 wickets from 12 matches at an economy of 18.26.





India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami



Reserve players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Following a good show in the IPL 2021, a few uncapped players including Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Avesh Khan (Delhi Capitals), Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) will remain in the UAE to assist Team India in their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Full list of players who will join the team bubble in Dubai and assist Team India in their preparations: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham.

India's T20 World Cup campaign is set to kickstart on Oct. 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the Super 12s, India and Pakistan are in Group 2 that also includes Afghanistan and New Zealand.