BCCI focussed on successful hosting of IPL, not ticket revenue

New Delhi : Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman British Patel has confirmed that the 13th edition is set to be played in the window from September 19 to November 8. But a topic that now comes to the fore is whether or not the UAE authorities will allow fans to come in. And while the BCCI has left it to the host country, entry of fans also means ticket revenue generation.

While most of the franchises feel that gate money shouldn't be a concern at this point in time when having an IPL feels like a blessing -- considering the coronavirus pandemic -- one or two franchises have on and off spoken about ticket revenue generation.

Speaking to IANS, sources said that in a meeting of the franchises with BCCI officials, a young face of a franchise known to be close to a board official raised the issue of compensation for ticket revenue.

"The issue was raised by a young individual, who is known to be close to an official, about compensation for ticket revenue. But all the others present stressed that ticket revenue was the least of everyone's concerns and what was important was that the IPL season actually takes place this year.

"In this background, it is surprising that some minority shareholders of a franchise are seeking to stir up the issue. People have suggested that it was not entirely unexpected and it is a cry for attention which is consistent with past behaviour which has sometimes been quite the headache for the IPL," the source pointed.

A BCCI official made it clear that at this point in time, the idea is to come together and ensure that the tournament is successfully hosted as the world has been engulfed by the pandemic.

"I do not think it makes financial sense for the BCCI to do so (compensate for lack of ticket revenue).

The franchises would earn approximately Rs 200 crore each as rights money which otherwise they wouldn't have. I am sure they would not be happy to forego that in lieu of the ticket revenue. The IPL is happening this year but it is only with the support of the franchises and the state associations that it seems probable," the official told IANS.