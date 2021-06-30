Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains why MS Dhoni will always be special to him

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar explained why MS Dhoni will always be special to him and why he shared an emotional post for his former captain last year.

On Wednesday, as a part of Social Media day, the BCCI shared a video of Bhuvneshawar sharing his best Instagram memories, where he spoke about Dhoni and his dog.

After Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15, 2020, Bhuvneshwar took to social media to express his gratitude to the legendary cricketer and congratulate him on his journey.

In the video shared by the Indian cricket board on Twitter, Bhuvneshwar hailed Dhoni, saying the former cricketer always guides the youngsters and has always been helpful.





"I think I posted that on his retirement. Everyone knows what kind of a player he is. But I posted to explain what kind of human being he is. He always helps others. If you speak to anybody about Dhoni, they will all tell you about how helpful he is. He always gives guidance to all the youngsters," said Bhuvneshwar in the video posted by the BCCI.



Bhuvneshwar, who has been associated with the Indian cricket team for nine years now, made his debut across formats under the captaincy of Dhoni.

"You taught us that all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. It was an honour to be a part of your cricketing journey. I have learnt so much from you Mahi Bhai, your wisdom, your guidance has always helped me not only in cricket but for life as well. Happy retirement @mahi7781," Bhuvneshwar had written in a post last year after Dhoni bowed out of the game.

Bhuvneshwar is currently in Colombo, Sri Lanka as a part of the Indian team, which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. India and Sri Lanka are set to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), starting July 13. All the matches will be played at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium.

The Indian team landed in Sri Lanka on Monday (June 28). Bhuvneshwar and the other Indian players currently are quarantining in Taj Samudra, Colombo. In the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is in the UK along with the Test team, led by Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid has travelled with Dhawan and Co as the head coach for the Sri Lanka tour.







The Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour also includes young players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prithvi Shaw.



Speaking at a virtual press conference before leaving for Sri Lanka, Dravid had said," It [The Sri Lanka tour] is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad," Dravid said. "They would be extremely keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors.

Whether they get picked for the World Cup or not, that's a call that the selectors and the Indian team management would take based on their plans and strategies. Good performances on tours like these against international oppositions make the selectors think about you."