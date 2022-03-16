Bubble breach to attract strict sanctions in IPL 2022

New Delhi: The Covid-19 might be perceived as a lesser threat around India at the moment than it was even a few months ago, but BCCI seems to be in a mood to not take it lightly and is set to put some strong measures and serious sanctions in place for the upcoming IPL 2022.

The breach of protocols by players and team officials during IPL 2022 will attract serious sanctions. It could range from one-match suspension to seven-day requarantine, to ostracisation from the tournament.

On the other hand, the bubble breach by a family member of a player or match official will have even more serious sanctions. More stringently, if a team wilfully allows an outsider into the team bubble, it could face punishment up to Rs 1 crore for the first lapse and subsequent lapses could lead to deduction of one or two points from the team's tally, a Cricbuzz report said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic poses a serious threat to the health of individuals and the cooperation, commitment and adherence by each Person Subject To These Operational Rules to the measure put in place to provide a safe environment is of paramount importance," the BCCI said in its operational rules for the IPL 2022.

There are also sanctions prescribed for those missing the Covid tests. The first offence will attract a warning and subsequent offences will lead to a fine of Rs 75,000 per offence. The offenders in this category will also not be eligible for entry into a stadium or training facility until the missed test is performed.

The 15th season of the IPL will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.