Chahal, Dhanashree Divorce Finalized by Mumbai Family Court

A Bandra family court in Mumbai on Thursday granted the divorce petition filed by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma through mutual consent, officially dissolving their marriage.

Chahal and Verma, engaged in 2020 and married in December of the same year in a private Gurugram ceremony, had been living separately for over two and a half years. Their plea was accepted following a Bombay High Court directive allowing a waiver of the mandatory cooling-off period under Section 13B(2) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Justice Madhav Jamdar of the Bombay High Court instructed the family court to expedite the matter, taking into account Chahal’s professional commitments, including his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The leg-spinner, acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, required clarity on personal matters before the tournament.

Under Hindu law, couples seeking divorce through mutual consent must observe a six-month cooling-off period, meant for reconciliation efforts. However, in a 2017 ruling, the Supreme Court clarified that this period is not obligatory if the court is convinced that no possibility of reconciliation exists. In this case, the couple adhered to the consent terms, including alimony arrangements, during mediation, leading to the waiver approval.

Meanwhile, speculation around Chahal’s personal life has gained traction. Recently, he was seen alongside social media influencer RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy Final, fueling rumors of a potential connection. This was not the first instance; in December, an image of Mahvash with Chahal from a Christmas gathering went viral, prompting the influencer to address the speculation. She dismissed the rumors as baseless and criticized attempts to link her name to the cricketer.

Chahal’s on-field performances remain noteworthy. With 205 wickets in over 160 IPL matches, he holds the record for most wickets in IPL history, surpassing Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 183 during the 2023 season. His economy rate of 7.8 and average of 22.44 highlight his efficiency as a wicket-taking bowler in the T20 format.

The leg-spinner’s career peaked in 2022 when he claimed the Purple Cap for Rajasthan Royals (RR) with 27 wickets. He became the first bowler to cross the 200-wicket mark in IPL history during the 2024 season, further cementing his legacy. His stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2014 and 2021 saw him collect 139 wickets in 113 matches, a record for the franchise. However, RCB opted not to retain him in the 2022 mega auction.

Since joining RR, Chahal has taken 66 wickets in three seasons, continuing his dominance in the league. As he prepares for IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, his focus remains on delivering match-winning performances while navigating personal transitions.