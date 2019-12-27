'Cricket is a funny game, anything can happen,' Ajinkya Rahane hopeful of ODI comeback

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been a part of the limited-overs format for over two years now but the Mumbai batsman is hopeful of making a comeback in the blue jersey as he feels that "cricket is a funny game" and "anything can happen."

Rahane's last ODI appearance was back in 2018 when India played six-match series in South Africa. His highest score in the series was an unbeaten 79 and he overall scored 140 at an average of 35. Rahane was not a part of India's Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year in England, where the 1983 and 2011 champions lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Speaking to PTI, Rahane said," In the last two years, I don't like to tell people that my record is good but yes the fact is, my record is good. Cricket is a funny game and anything can happen. I definitely hope to come back into the ODI team."

When Rahane was ignored for the World Cup, he chose to play county cricket for Hampshire. He revealed that spending time away from the Indian team helped him find his power back, which showed in his performances during India's recent tour of the West Indies.

"At times, we get too caught up in our pursuit of success and then we suddenly realize that we are required to just stop, sit back and introspect. I did exactly that when I wasn't selected for the 2019 World Cup.

I am in a very good space right now and it started from the West Indies series. I was in England, playing county cricket where I learned a lot, not only as a cricketer but also as a human being. In two months, I played seven games. So it wasn't always about on-field learnings but also about off-field learning," Rahane added.

"I sometimes walked alone in the parks, at times jogged. Sometimes I would simply sit with a cup of coffee thinking about past days, thinking about my younger days, what used to be my mindset when I played club cricket or age-group cricket before I made my international debut. I needed some answers and got them," the Indian Test deputy added further.